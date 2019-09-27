Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of the Republic of Italy in Pakistan and Serena Hotels recently collaborated to host a fundraising gala dinner, Rhythms & Passion of Southern Italy, at the Sheesh Mahal, Islamabad Serena Hotel. The gala event featured a performance by an internationally acclaimed Italian Folk Rock Ensemble “Compagnia SoleLuna.” The famed Neapolitan Folk Rock Group has an extensive repertoire of Southern Italian popular music and dance, centered on the “Pizzica”, the “Taranta” and the Neapolitan “Tammurriata” that epitomize the fire, the rhythms and contemporary vision. Serena Hotels and the Italian Embassy were able to raise eight million, ten thousand rupees from the proceedings of the black-tie event, which went towards Shifa Foundation that is creating awareness for the early detection of an autistic child, their proper handling, care and cure.