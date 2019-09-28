Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan agreed on Friday to work together to make the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority more effective and introduce changes in the cropping pattern to improve the rural economy.

This decision was taken at a meeting between the two here at CM House. The meeting was attended by P&D Chairperson Naheed Shah and PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro. The chief minister said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) has been established. He added that it was a new body and needed capacity building so that it could work scientifically with best efficiency.

The World Bank country director said that he would send solid waste management experts to the Sindh government and through P&D a detailed plan would be worked out to improve capacity of the authority so that not only its efficiency in solid waste disposal and management could be improved but it also becomes a self-sufficient organization.

It was agreed that SSWMA’s capacity building would be done in such a way that it could work all over Sindh in different phases. In the first phase it would start work in divisional headquarters and then in district headquarters.

The chief minister said that our growers were engaged in traditional crops of high deltaic and low yield. “I want to introduce major change in cropping pattern in which low deltaic crops can be grown with high yield,” he said and added this would improve rural economy.

Shah said that a separate cropping system should also be developed for small growers. “We have to improve their income by switching them over to orchards-cum-cash crops,” he said.

The World Bank Country Director, Patchamuthu Illangovan said that he would bring global agricultural experts here with him and would have their meeting with the agriculture department and P&D experts. He added that they would prepare a plan to implement in phases.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was working in mother child health and nutrition programmes in different districts, including Thar. This programme has produced some good results.

A World Bank team would come shortly and hold meeting with the Sindh government concerned officers to shape up reforms in agriculture and solid waste management sectors.

CM VOWS TO MEET FINANCIAL NEEDS OF NICVD

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government would meet financial needs of the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) and its eight satellites because it was doing best service in the region.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of NICVD board here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho, MPAs Dr Sohrab Sarki and Dr Shajila Leghari, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary for Finance Hassan Naqvi, VC of Sindh Jinnah Medical University Prof Tarqi Rafi, Executive Director of NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar and other members.

The meeting was told that during 2019, up to August 31, the NICVD has provided treatment to 779,311 patients while 260,275patients have been given treatment in its 11 Chest Pain units and 633,400 patients were treated in its eight satellite units. The NICVD has 11 chest pain units, of them nine are in the city while two other are in Ghotki and Tando Bago.

The NICVD has established eight satellite centers all over Sindh. They are Larkana, Tando Mohammad Khan, Hyderabad, Sehwan, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mithi and Khairpur. The NICVD Karachi during up to August 2019 has done 6385 angiographies, 2399 heart surgeries.

The NICVD director told the chief minister that they needed funds of around Rs5 billion immediately so that the expenditures of free of cost patients could be met. The chief minister directed Secretary for Finance Hassan Naqvi to sit with NICVD executive director and meet his financial requirement.

The chief minister said that it NICVD was doing best service in the province and it must be strengthened in all aspects.