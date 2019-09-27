Share:

ISLAMABAD-Number of dengue identified patients in the country has reached above 14,000 and maximum patients have been reported from twin cities, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Zafar Mirza said on Friday.

In a press briefing held here on current dengue situation, he said that as per latest data 14,015 dengue patients have been identified in the country, while 790 fresh cases have been reported in federal capital, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that in last 24 hours, 216 patients were reported in federal capital hospital and 165 in Allied hospitals of Rawalpindi.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said that 120 cases have been reported from Sindh. He said that 48 percent of the total cases have been reported only from twin cities.

He also said that a meeting was co-chaired today by Dr. Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Health and Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmeen Rashid for an indepth review of preventive and curative aspects of response in areas of concern.

Besides, heads of all hospitals, the coordination meeting was also attended by the district administration and health management teams of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

It was decided that for effective coordination, representatives from Rawalpindi will be regularly attending the morning meetings in the Ministry of NSHRC chaired by SAPM on Health.

The meeting was informed that Directorate General Health Services, MCI and ICT Health Department are conducting regular larva surveillance and instituting urgent response measures through rapid response teams. Activities in hot spots were supported by local representatives.

Dengue Control and Operations Cell has been set up in ministry. Public can access Tel: No. 051-9216890 for any queries, complaints and suggestion. A daily update for the media is also released.

It was shared that The NIH EOC at FEDSD has been activated since 16th September 2019 to monitor the disease situation on daily basis. The daily situation report is being disseminated.

A task force was notified on 16th September 2019 under the chair of SAPM / Minister of State for NHSRC to lead the response activities that reviews the situation on daily basis and undertakes requisite measures.

A daily fact sheet is being released to keep the communities informed on evolving situation.

Thanks to the increased awareness, people with minor symptoms are also getting themselves tested. In government hospitals of Islamabad, a total of 1,208 patients reported for testing with positivity ratio of about one fourth only.

All major public and private sectors hospitals in Islamabad have allocated beds to deal dengue patients. On 26th September, 222 patients were admitted in government and 112 in private sector hospitals in Islamabad.

Dengue counters and wards have been established in government and private hospitals of Islamabad. Focal persons in all hospitals have been assigned to ensure best clinical services to the patients.

In was informed that on request of NUST Islamabad, NIH team supported the university management in reviewing their preventive measures today and provided on spot assistance to mitigate the risks.