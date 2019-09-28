Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Aftershocks of mild inten­sity are being experienced intermittently for the last four days in Sept 24 deadly earthquake-stricken Mirpur City and its adjoining Areas of Azad Jammu & Kashmir - renewing the panic among locals of this city of AJK. Au­thorities have confirmed a total 40 of the casualties be­sides injuries to at least 665 people in two major phases of the earthquake in Mirpur and adjoining Bhimbher dis­tricts since September 24, 2019. The severe aftershock on Sept 26 had left at least 86 more people injured. On Friday Sept. 27, Mirpur city was shaken twice by the af­tershocks of the tremors of extremely low intensity that lasted for few seconds each. People rushed to the open spaces to save lives.