ISLAMABAD - Ayzaz-ur-Rehman displayed top class bowling skills to book his place in the second round of the amateur event at the Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 at Leisure City Club, Rawalpindi on Thursday night.

The highlight of the event was the shocking performance of the eight-year-old. However, it was Faheem, who finished on top after the first round with 356 pins. He was followed closely by Daniyal (299 pins), Shahrukh (297 pins), Ayzaz (282 pins), Mani (282 pins), Basharat (266 pins) and Ijaz (249 pins), who also qualified for the second round.

Ayzaz, who is son of three-time national champion and Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary Ijaz-ur-Rehman, was playing against a group of 36 experienced bowlers. He played brilliantly in his first major event to make his father proud. The entire arena was packed with spectators, who were all glued to the monitor screens and watching Ayzaz’s magical performance.

Each player was awarded two games in the first round. Ayzaz got the eyes of the spectators and fellow competitors right from the first attempt due to his cool and calm approach, handling of the ball and style of looking at the pins and throwing the ball. He started with a smash, which was also a record, as not even champions could hit a smash on the very first attempt in the past. After playing positively, Ayzaz started to commit mistakes and lose confidence. Then his father and some other professional bowlers, sitting in the spectators’ area, urged him to remain focused. After some time, the youngster regained his confidence and successfully completed the competition to proceed to the next round.

More than 250 bowlers from across the country, mainly from Karachi and Islamabad, are taking part in the championship. Cash prizes worth Rs 500,000 along with shields, trophies and certificates will be distributed among the top players during the closing ceremony, scheduled to be held on 29th.

While talking to The Nation, PTBF Secretary Ijaz-ur-Rehman said: “It gives me tremendous pleasure to witness such number of bowlers in the events. The PTBF always strive hard to ensure regular tournaments for bowlers of all age groups despite poor response from the government and sponsors. We provide opportunities to bowlers to represent the country in international events and earn name for them.”

“I hope IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani will live up to his promise of providing land to the federation, where we could construct an international 24-lane bowling alley. I once again promise that I will host a mega bowling championship here upon the completion of the alley, in which around 120 top bowlers from 80 countries will be seen in action. The federation does not demand funds for construction of an alley, but need a piece of land. We will construct the bowling club from our own resources. The club will be helpful for the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), PTBF and bowlers, as fresh talent will come and help the country in future,” Ijaz concluded.