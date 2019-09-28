Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that on the instructions Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and her directives, best treatment facilities are being provided to the victim of the earthquake to two children in Children Hospital Lahore.

A 2-members team of Children Hospital Lahore including Dr. Armghan and Dr. Amaar shifted five-year-old Kainat and three-year-old Awais Ali from Mirpur divisional teaching hospital to Lahore through ambulance.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the condition of both the children is satisfactory and out of danger. Both the children got injuries at liver and on head during the earthquake. Both children are being properly looked after at Children Hospital Lahore.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the best treatment is being ensured in the hospitals of Mirpur Azad Kashmir and Jhelum. Prof. Dr Masood Sadiq and Prof. Dr Saleem are personally looking after both the children.