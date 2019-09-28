Share:

MULTAN-A local model court announced the verdict on social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch’s murder case on Friday, sentencing her brother Waseem to life in prison for killing her.

The court acquitted five other accused including cleric Mufti Abdul Qawi, Qandeel’s other brother Aslam Shaheen, Zafar Iqbal, Haq Nawaz and Abdul Basit while one accused Muhammad Arif was declared proclaimed offender.

The court said in its verdict that the accused Waseem was sentenced under section 311 while the prosecution failed to prove allegations against other accused.

Qandeel Baloch, whose real name was Fouzia Azeem, was strangled to death on the night between July 15 and 16, 2016 by her bother Muhammad Waseem in the name of honour. The accused confessed to his crime before police, saying the provocative social media posts brought shame to the family which provoked him to kill her. However, later on he changed his stance and claimed that he had not committed the crime.

The parents of the slain social media attempted to withdraw the case as they filed an application in the court a month back, seeking pardon for their son and the murderer of his sister Waseem. However, the court rejected their plea and continued the proceedings.

The hearing of the case began on July 17, 2016 and a total of 152 hearings were held during three year, two months and 11 day period. The case made international headlines which forced Pakistan government to do legislation against honour killing. The parliament enacted a law under which the killer had to serve a life term in jail even if he or she was pardoned by the complainant of the case.