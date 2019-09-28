Share:

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his address to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), stressed on the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan in the light of the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral dialogue process.

Chinese FM Yi further cautioned of taking any unilateral actions for altering the status of the disputed Himalayan valley.

“China, as a neighbour of Kashmir region, wants effective resolution of the matter […] and improving ties between neighbouring countries i.e. India and Pakistan,” he added.

On the other hand, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad also demanded resolution of the Kashmir issue during his address to the UNGA.