An anti-narcotics court in Lahore has on Saturday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand till October 2 in heroin smuggling case.

Rana Sanaullah was not produced before duty judge Khalid Bashir in today’s hearing owing to lawyers’ protest. The PML-N leader’s counsels argued over petition for not providing the video footage of their client’s arrest.

The lawyers maintained that Rana Sanaullah is being politically victimized and took the stance that he – along with companions – cooperated with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials.

ANF prosecutor said the video has been provided as per the court’s orders and alleged that the PML-N leader’s lawyers are wasting the court’s time. The prosecution will produce all witnesses against Rana Sanaullah before the court, he said.

The court extended Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand till October 2 and directed MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to appear before it along with the record.