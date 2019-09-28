Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said cross-border terrorist incidents are gradually reducing due to solidification of Pakistan-Afghan border especially the ongoing fencing.

However, enduring peace inside Pakistan is linked to peace in Afghanistan for which Pakistan is playing its role, the Army Chief said while interacting with tribal elders from North and South Waziristan districts during his visit to Miranshah, an Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

“Afghanistan is our brotherly Muslim neighbour and we wish peace in Afghanistan as much for Pakistan,” General Bajwa said.

The COAS urged tribal mashrans to continue playing their elderly role in guiding the youth. “Combination of experience and wisdom of elders with energy and talent of the youth is recipe for success,” the Army Chief added.

Referring to few Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonation incidents in the recent past, General Bajwa asked the tribal elders to stay alert and watchful against those facilitators and abettors who are morphed into peaceful citizens and working for the inimical forces.

The Army Chief said dealing with those few through force is not difficult however even at the cost of casualties to security forces we deal with them ensuring that peaceful citizens are not harmed. “It is only with mutual cooperation that we will defeat such terrorists,” he added.

Tribal elders assured the COAS that they will continue supporting security forces in maintaining security environment. They requested the COAS for speedy completion of ongoing projects besides suggesting a few additional facilities.

The COAS said gradually all projects shall get realised and upon completion these projects shall bring enduring peace, stability and prosperity in the area.