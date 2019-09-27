Share:

LAHORE - In collaboration with Alibaba, Daraz has launched DExports, a program that will give local sellers the opportunity to list their products on Alibaba’s B2B website, thus, enabling them to reach a larger, global customer base. Daraz is providing complete support to local exporters to help them capitalise on this opportunity in the form of free-of-cost trainings, knowledge sharing and offering a full ecosystem of payments and logistics support.