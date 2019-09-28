Share:

Incompetence, lethargy and negligence are the defining traits of any organisation, be that public or private, in Pakistan. The death of a young woman falling from the fourth floor of a Bahria University building is nothing but a sheer display of varsity admin’s negligence. Sadly enough, the varsity is reluctant to allow police to visit the accident site. As if that is not enough, the administration is trying to paint a different picture by saying that the girl fell off the building while taking a selfie. Non-cooperation with police, fabricating the real incident tells us that the admin is not willing to admit a mistake on their part.

Nevertheless, her fellow students have exposed the lies that the admin tried to construct to cover up the accident. The students maintain that the deceased fell through an opening in the balcony that was covered with empty bags of cement. Empty bags of cement! Let that sink in. How come that the administration did not install any kinds of warning and safety signs near the site that is still under construction.

The case in hand is not the first of its kind accident in Pakistan’s academic institutions. Has Higher Education Commission (HEC) had any guidelines for educational institutions in this regard? Why does HEC allow universities to conduct classes in the under-construction buildings? Will the death of Haleema Amin force the HEC to take prompt action against universities that hold classes in sites that are still under construction?

Anyways, speaking from a legal point of view, the university’s failure to put the safety and warning signs near the vicinity constitute gross negligence. It is a clear-cut case of torts. Therefore, the victim’s family has every right under the law to go to a court to seek damages from the university. That said, the decision to take her from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), according to some, resulted in her death, as she did not receive any oxygen in the meanwhile. Was it another move to cover the university’s negligence?

Nothing short of an inquiry and a proper action regarding the administration’s negligence before and after the accident is the demand. The students protesting the death of their fellow already inform us about the responsible ones. The President of Pakistan, who happens to be the Chancellor of the said university, must take a particular interest in the case. He should order the constitution of an enquiry committee, with no presence of university administration in it, to determine the responsible ones for the death of the student.