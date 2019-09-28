Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has sent Director General FIA Bashir Ahmed Memon on a 15-day leave over his alleged poor performance in investigation of key cases including the judge video leak scandal.

Memon’s junior Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan has been given acting charge of the post during this leave period, says a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior and available with The Nation.

Dr. Mujeed, a 21 grade officer of Police Service of Pakistan, is already working as additional director general FIA.

Official sources said that Secretary Establishment Division on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan granted the leave to DG FIA as secretary interior is only authorized to grant less than 10 days leave to the head of the federal agency. It is likely that Prime Minister Imran Khan would appoint new DG FIA once he completes his visit to US.

The sources aware of the development confirmed that Memon was actually sent on forced leave as he was asked to apply for leave following his poor performance in investigations of some key cases including FIA’s strange move to give a clean chit to three accused in the judge video leak scandal.

However, the Ministry of Interior in a statement issued on Friday said the DG FIA applied for 15 days leave on “health grounds” and leave was granted.

The DG FIA was contacted to get his version, however, he did not respond.

Prior to availing his more than fortnight leave, the DG FIA was already on an ex-Pakistan leave of seven days, granted by the secretary Interior, to perform Umrah. His ex-Pakistan leave just ended on September 23, only a day before the start of his second leave. Memon is set to retire on December 16 after reaching the age of superannuation.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, Memon got approved his 7-day leave for Umrah from the date of “availing” on September 5, just two days before when FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing in an odd move submitted a discharge report with the court of civil judge/judicial magistrate Saqib Jawad stating that three accused are discharged from the judge video case for being innocent.

On this, the court released the three suspects including Nasir Janjua, Maher Ghulam Jilani and Khurram Yousaf who had been nominated by former accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik in the case registered with the Cyber Crime Wing.

On September 19, Sessions Judge Prevention of Electronic Crimes Islamabad Tahir Mahmood Khan issued a show cause notice to DG FIA Bashir Ahmed Memon, being the supervising officer, for not complying with the various notices and directives regarding submission of challan in the judge video case.

On September 20, the Additional Director General FIA Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman had informed the court that on the application of Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik, the investigation of the case has been transferred from Cyber Crime Wing to Director Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) FIA Headquarters on September 16 with the direction that challan of the case should be submitted at earliest.