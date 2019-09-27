Share:

LAHORE - Descon Power Solutions (DPS) has carried out the Annual Dependable Capacity (ADC) test to fulfill the contractual requirement as per the power purchase agreement of RPPL with WAPDA. The test was carried out in the presence of WAPDA (CPPA-G) team for six hours consecutively. In the test, which is conducted every year, Rousch Power Plant Limited (RPPL) demonstrated its capacity. The capacity payment to the Power Plant is based on a base value of 395MW. The test this year was an exceptional success as the DPS-RPPL team surpassed the required base value capacity target reaching the ADC value of 400.21MW.