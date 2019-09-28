Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday directed all the provincial Election Commissioners to complete the electoral lists at the earliest in view of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

According to the ECP, the revised electoral lists will preliminary be published in the month of November this year.

The commission further said that in order to facilitate the masses, display centres and inspection centres will be established in every district which will enable the individuals to check their names and details in the electoral lists. The ECP said that the voters’ awareness campaign will also be launched next month.