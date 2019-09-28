Share:

ISLAMABADn - The European Parliament (EP) has released a fresh document highlighting the latest situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The document said since 5th August, thousands of political workers and leaders were arrested in the occupied valley, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

The document, which was released by the EP’s Research Service, while quoting local and international media, has mentioned the hardships resulting from the curfew imposed by the Indian troops such as a communication blackout, scattered families finding it difficult to reach out to their loved ones, shortage of medicines and difficulty in accessing healthcare facilities in the occupied territory.

The document, while talking about the Indian decision to abolish Kashmir’s special status, reports that the move has raised fears that the way was being paved to alter demographic composition of the territory.

It also warns of risk of a humanitarian crisis developing in the valley and also the prospect of further radicalization of young Kashmiris.

Kashmir Council Europe Chairman Ali Raza Syed, in a statement in Brussels, has praised the EP for releasing a fresh document on the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

However, he appealed to the international community, including the United Nations and European Union to put pressure on India to immediately end the curfew and restore basic rights of people of the territory.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri students studying at Aligarh Muslim University have declined to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister had invited the Kashmiri students to explain the advantages of the repeal of Kashmir’s special status. The Kashmiri students issued a statement, saying that under such circumstances, when the entire Kashmir valley was under siege, and the reports of illegal detention, torture and humiliation of ordinary citizens were making headlines in international media, there is no point in talking to the UP chief minister.

They said that if the government in New Delhi had not consulted them while deciding their political fate and had barred them from talking to their loved ones back home, by what moral right the UP CM had invited them to talk to him.

On the other hand, over 780 prominent Indian scientists, researchers and academicians from premier institutions, through two statements, have asked the Modi government to end the restrictions and communications blockade in the occupied Kashmir.

The statements have drawn attention of the Indian government to the impact of restrictions, including those on internet service, on academic institutions.