LAHORE - Former PML-N MNA Rana Afzal of Faisalabad passed away on Friday. He had faced heart problem a few days ago and was admitted to a Faisalabad hospital. Meanwhile, ex-speaker West Pakistan Punjab Assembly Muhammad Anwar Bhindar breathed his last at PIC where he was under treatment. He was buried at his family town at Moza Aroab Sialkot Road, Gujranwala. Bhinder remained Speaker of West Pakistan Punjab Assembly and a member of the Senate for 16 years. He was also close relative of Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial and father of Pamra Chairman Naveed Anwar Bhindar. His Qul will be held tomorrow at 11.00am at Moza Aroab, Sialkot Road Gujranwala. Governor Ch Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and other lawmakers expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise.