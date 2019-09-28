Share:

LAHORE - Like other part of the country people Fridaytook to the streets of the provincial capital to show solidarity with Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination. Government and non government organisations held various events expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

Ulema Board Chairman Hafiz Shoaibur Rehman Qasmi led a protest rally, which was staged outside central mosque of Liberty Market Lahore to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A noted painter Aslam Kamal joined a demo staged by Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture at Qazafi Stadium.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in the favour of liberty of Kashmir. They raised slogans ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’.

Aslam Iqbal said the Indian government was violating human rights in occupied Kashmir. He said, there was shortage of food and medicines in the occupied Kashmir, due to clampdown, which causing great difficulties for Kashmiris. He demanded that world should take notice of the Indian atrocities

A Kashmir solidarity walk was held from Istanbul Chowk to Regal Chowk. The walk began with the national anthem of Pakistan. The participants were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and banners.

They highlighted Kashmir issue and said Kashmiris were going through a difficult phase. They said, “Kashmir is our jugular vein; we pay tribute to the determination and courage of Kashmiris.”

The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) rallied from Aiwain-i-Iqbal to the Lahore Press Club. YFK Chief Organizer Tariq Ehsan Gauri led the protest joined by political workers, traders, lawyers and students.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like “Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan”, stop bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris. On this occasion, speakers strongly condemned curfew and lock down in the occupied Kashmir. They urged the international community to take notice of the human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

NPT expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The freedom struggle of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) will yield results soon, said Nazria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Vice Chairman Dr Rafique Ahmad while talking to the media here on Friday.

He said the violence against Kashmiris would definitely end soon. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed said, “Prevailing curfew in the held Kashmir has badly affected the routine life.” He said that followers of all religions should come forward to put pressure on India to stop aggression against unarmed people of occupied Kashmir. Also, solidarity was expressed on the premises of Aiwane-e-Karkunan-e- Pakistan with the Kashmiri brethren. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life expressed solidarity with the people of aheld Kashmir and condemned Indian atrocities. The participants were carrying placards inscribed with different slogans like “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan” and others.

EU support praised

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed thanked European countries for supporting Kashmiris. He was talking to the ambassadors of Netherlands and Sweden at his office. N

etherlands’ Ambassador Wouter Plomp, Sweden’s Ambassador Ingrid Johansson, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Institute of Communication Studies Incharge Dr Noshina Saleem, Human Rights Chair Incharge Dr Bushra Rehman, Dr Abida Ejaz, Fahad Mahmood and others were present on the occasion. Talking to the delegates, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the Indian forces were not allowing even their own media,. He demanded of the ambassadors to play their role for access to information in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that international observers should be given access to the area so that they could independently report and witness what India was doing with more than 8 million innocent people. The VC also stressed the need to enhance academic collaboration with the European universities.

Erdogon, Mahatir lauded for backing Kashmir

Jamaat-i-Islami on Friday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyap Erdogon and Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad for raising strong voice in favour of the besieged people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir during their addresses to the UNGA. “People of Pakistan are thankful and pay tribute to Turkish and Malaysian leaders for raising the Kashmir issue at UNO,” said JI leader Hafiz Idrees in a statement here on Friday.

JI Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch said the dual face of western world was completely exposed. The western leaders, he said, pretended to be the champion of human rights but became mum when it came to the cruelties being unleashed on Muslims. He presided over a session held to review the arrangements of JI Kashmir Mach in Lahore which was going to be held on October 6.