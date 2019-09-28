Share:

Former Chief Minister Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's historical speech at the UN General Assembly.

In her series of tweet, she said who would have thought that one fine day, a Pakistani would warn the world about dangers of a fascist organization like the RSS.

Mehbooba Mufti said let us stand with Kashmir and added that this inhuman siege imposed to cage and repress Kashmiris must end.

Meanwhile, former Member of UK Parliament, George Galloway has also commended Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UN General Assembly.

In his tweet, he said Imran Khan played first-class Captain’s innings at UN General Assembly on Kashmir Bleeds.

George Galloway, pointing out Imran Khan said, Well played Sir.