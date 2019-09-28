Share:

Former Chairman Senate and Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the government failed to gain support for the Kashmiris being tortured in the occupied territory.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in a statement in Islamabad, reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan's address in the UN Assembly, said that without a positive result, the speech is meaningless as the real purpose was to attain support that backed the resolution for the Kashmiri people.

He also said that the only new issue that the PM mentioned was climate change and in 1947, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto united the Muslim community even without nuclear power, with his conviction which the current government lacks.