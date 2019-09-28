Share:

LAHORE - Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club Friday took first round lead of the three-round 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf Championship at Islamabad Golf Course. Hamna, who is an upcoming teenager with tremendous golf playing strength and skills thrived and prevailed over her more senior opponents. As for the little Hamna, she showed adequate command and control during the course of shot making,chipping and putting and through a steady and consistent effort, ended the first round with a score of gross 84, leaving her classy opponents like Ania Farooq and Suneya, quite a few strokes in arrears. Somehow the more recognized one Ania Farooq of Airmen Golf Club, Karachi could not radiate and sparkle and had to be content with second position on the leader board, seven strokes behind Hamna. As the position stands at the end of the first eighteen holes in this 54 holes event for girls in handicap category 0-13, Hamna is first, followed by Ania Farooq. Others in line are Arooba Ali (Rawalpindi), Suneya Osama (PAF Skyview) and JIyoung Jun (Islamabad).

