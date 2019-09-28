Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab AIDS Control Programme has inaugurated an HIV/AIDS Diagnosis and Treatment Centre at Shahkot Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ). The centre was inaugurated by MPA Mian Muhammad Atif. Shahkot assistant commissioner and THQ Hospital medical superintendent were also present on the occasion. The newly inaugurated HIV/AIDS centre offers free of cost screening, treatment and counselling facilities. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Usman said, “In wake of the recent media reports regarding emergence of fresh HIV/AIDS cases in Shahkot and suburbs, the Punjab government has set up a new HIV/AIDS diagnosis and treatment centre at THQ Shahkot to serve the masses.” “In addition, we have also carried out a field epidemiological investigation to ascertain the exact cause of these new cases,” he added. PACP Programme Director Dr Munir Ahmed said, “More such centres will follow suit shortly, throughout Punjab.” The PACP is working on a multi-faceted response to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS in Punjab, including crackdown on quacks, opening new centres and running rigorous awareness campaigns pertaining to spread and prevention in the masses.