ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed to submit a written report of actions taken against drug abuse in schools on the next hearing.

A single bench of IHC comprising acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued these directions while hearing the petition pertaining to rising drug usage in educational institutions of the federal capital and also summoned Islamabad deputy commissioner (DC) in person in this matter.

During the hearing, the court also censored an official of district administration over non-cooperation in the case.

The petitioner’s counsel Kashif Malik Advocate said that schools in the federal capital were facing an alarming situation regarding drug usage as per a report released by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on the subject. He argued that topic of drug abuse and its hazards should be included in the syllabus.

Ministry of Interior and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) also submitted a report regarding measures against drugs taken on their part. The ministry officials stated that they were taking various measures to stop drug usage whereas PEMRA in its report informed that it had directed television channels to run a campaign against drug use.

Later, the court deferred the hearing directing ministry of health, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to submit reports of measures taken by them against drug use.