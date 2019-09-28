Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kylie Jenner is ‘’feeling so much better’’ after her hospitalisation.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star missed the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing as she was ‘’really sick’’ and unable to travel to Paris Fashion Week but she has now revealed she is doing much better now and appreciates everyone’s wellwishes.

‘Alright, so before I get into this into this, I just want to stay thank you guys so much for all the well wishes, to my friends, to my followers. I really appreciate it. I’m feeling so much better.’’

At the time, Kylie admitted she was ‘’heartbroken’’ by her absence.

She tweeted: ‘’Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel.