Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council revived tradition of street theatre and launched a new series titled “Alhamra on Wheel.” The council will present theatre plays in parts of the city on different topics.

The first play, “Jahaiz Aik Lanat”, was presented at Jilani Park that won acclaimed by the people.

The play was presented by Azad Theatre, written by William Pervez and directed by Malik Aslam. The drama depicted determination can get over curse like dowry.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said the Alhamra-on-Wheel is a step to revive street theatre with an aim to highlight social issues.

“It will help our families get rid of dowry’s curse. The increasing tendency of depression and divorce rate in the society can be eliminated by educating the people. The reviews praised the initiative.