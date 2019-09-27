Share:

Rawalpindi-A court rejected bail pleas of an accused involved in occupying land of a man and launching armed attack on a police party.

The accused has been identified as Sardar Babar, informed sources on Friday.

Additional and Session Judge (ASJ) Khalid Mehmood Cheema dismissed bail petitions of alleged land grabber Sardar Babar for submitting bogus medical certificate and not appearing before the court despite several summons.

The judge also ordered police to handcuff the accused and produce him before court for further proceedings.

According to details, ASJ Khalid Mehmood Cheema took up the bail pleas filed by the accused during which the prosecutor Sajid Awan Advocate told the court that Sardar Babar Son of Sardar Taj, along with his armed gang stormed into land of Chaudhry Farrukh Raza on 4 August and pointed guns on the workers including Manager Sher Khan of landlord. He added the attackers asked the workers to run away or else they would shot them dead.

“Sardar Babar and his gang members started indiscriminate firing with Kalashnikovs and other sophisticated weapons towards the men of Chaudhry Farrukh who hardly managed to save their lives while hiding behind the trees,” the prosecutor argued. The attackers attempted to occupy the precious land of Farrukh and demolished the property and ransacked other stuff, he said. After committing crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene, the lawyer told the judge.

He said Police Station Chontra officials, on complaint of Manager Sher Khan, lodged a case against Sardar Babar and his accomplices under sections 447/511/148/149/427 and 506ii of Pakistan Penal Code and begun investigation.

The prosecutor also apprised the court that the accused Sardar Babar has also allegedly involved in launching an armed attack through his men on police when it raided in Rajhar to get another land owned by Chaudhry Farrukh Raza evacuated from them. The lawyer argued police held some 8 accomplices of Sardar Babar who during investigation confessed that they fired on police party on nod of Sardar Babar.

“Therefore, the court is requested to reject the bail petitions of the accused Sardar Babar and order police to arrest him,” the prosecutor said.

After completing the arguments of the prosecutor, ASJ Masood Ahmed Warraich rejected the bail petitions of Sardar Babar and directed police to handcuff him.

When contacted, Sajjad Ahmed Bhatti, the defence lawyer, confirmed that the court rejected bail pleas of his client Sardar Babar for not attending court hearings. However, he dispelled the impression that his client had ever submitted a bogus medical certificate before the case in a bid to prolong the case.

Talking to The Nation, the victim Chaudhry Farrukh Raza, CEO One Ten Builders and Real Estate Developers, said Police are reluctant to arrest Sardar Babar and his gang members despite registration of more than 11 cases against them. He said he owned 2700 kanals of land in Moza Rajhar on which Sardar Babar wanted to occupy illegally. “Sardar Babar is a notorious land grabber and police are providing him shelter,” he alleged. He requested Regional Police Officer and City Police Officer to order Chontra Police to arrest Sardar Babar and provide him with justice.

A senior police officer, when contacted, denied the allegations that police are shielding Sardar Babar and his men. “Police are making efforts to arrest the accused,” he said.

Separately, the same court has also rejected bail plea of another accused namely Ghulam Yasin in an attempted murder case.

ASJ Khalid Mehmood Cheema took up the case and set aside the bail pleas of the accused Ghulam Yasin in an attempted murder case. On rejection of bail, Ghulam Yasin reportedly fled from court premises.

Earlier, Chontra police booked Ghulam Yasin and his accomplice in an attempted murder case following the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench.

Chontra Police had recorded cross version of Makhdom Shah in which he accused Ghulam Yasin, Muhammad Razzaq, Zumurd alias Mundri, Nisar and 12 other unidentified men of attacking and injuring him and his employees with firing and axes.

Police registered a case against Ghulam Yasin and others under sections 324/337-Fii/148 and 149 of PPC.