ISLAMABAD - Land mafia has become active to save a corrupt and fraudulent girdawar Sajid Ikram. According to details, the girdawar Sajid Ikram, who was sacked from his service 3 times after inquiries conducted against him, has submitted an application to the Ministry of Interior for restoration of his job. The affected people have stressed Prime Minister Imran Khan to award exemplary punishment to the girdawar so that in future no one could think about such corruption. The girdawar Sajid Ikram was sacked from his service 3 times after showing people as dead and transferring their land illegally at Maloot town in Islamabad. For the last time, he was sent home on compulsory retirement.