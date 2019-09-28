Share:

More heavy-to-moderate rains with thunder are expected in parts of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), on Saturday, predicted rain and windstorms in scattered places across the country, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerjot, and Karachi.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

PMD recorded temperature as low as 26° Celsius in Karachi, early on Saturday.

The Met department’s weather forecast came as a cold wave rolled across Karachi. The department says that heavy rain would further decrease the city’s temperature, according to the forecast.