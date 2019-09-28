Share:

Quetta - In what can be described as a major setback to the ruling PTI, the Balochistan High Court’s election tribunal on Friday declared Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s election to the National Assembly null and void and ordered a re-election in the NA-265 (Quetta II) constituency, for which no date has been set.

However, Suri remains eligible to contest the re-election.

During the course of hearing, election tribunal judge justice Abdullah Baloch while giving judgment in the light of the report of National Database and Registration Authority has declared deputy speaker National Assembly disqualified.

The NA-265 result had been challenged by former Balochistan chief minister Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, who had filed a petition against alleged rigging.

Over the course of the case’s proceedings, the tribunal had also directed the National Database and Registration Authority to submit biometric verification of voters that were registered in the constituency.

Raisani was one of the candidates who had contested from NA-265, but had lost to Suri.

The Balochistan National Party (BNP) candidate, in his petition, had contended that of a total of 114,000 votes cast during the polls in NA-265, “65,000 votes were invalid”. He had argued that the election had been “rigged” since a sizeable number of votes could not be verified.

According to the ECP results, Suri had received 25,979 votes while Raisani had received 20,394 votes. According to the ECP’s official results, 3,422 votes in total had been rejected in the constituency.

Addressing the media after the verdict was announced, BNP chief Akhtar Mengal said the tribunal’s decision was a “victory of BNP as well as all democratic forces”.

“Our doubts regarding rigging in elections have proven to be true,” Mengal said. “The confidence of people, who hope for justice, has increased by this decision.

Hearing of this case has been continuing for the last one year in the Election Tribunal.

It is to be mentioned here that Lashkari Raisani, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Hafiz Hamdullah of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, former speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Raheela Durrani and Qasim Khan Suri of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had contested the election from NA-265 in Quetta.