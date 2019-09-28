Share:

Lahore - On the directions of DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik, the NHMP launched a road safety awareness campaign, a handout said on Friday. The campaign, launched in collaboration with an automaker, is aimed at highlighting use of helmet. Sector Commander Farrukh Shah, DSP Line Headquarters Shaukat Ali Chengezi, senior officials of Honda Atlas and other dignitaries were also present. DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik said thousands of people die in road accidents every year and head injury is major cause for such death.