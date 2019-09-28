Share:

SAHIWAL/BAHAWALNAGAR/MINCHINABAD-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday claimed that there will be left no rural or urban without electricity across Punjab as 19,000MW of extra electricity will be added into National Grid area the end of current year.

The Punjab government is going to introduce new comprehensive energy policy to increase private sector’s share in the sector.”

Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar stated at the inauguration 2.8MW Pakpattan Hydro Power Project here in Pakpattan Friday noon. The hydro project was initiated during the previous Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif’s era with financially assistance from Chinese government.

During the visit Saradar Usman Buzdar inaugurated eight different mega development projects having value of Rs1.3 billion and also kicked off plantation drive by planting a “Terminalia Tree” on the premises of Pakpattan Power project.

The Punjab CM revealed the canals and rivers across Punjab province possess a potential of generation of 282MW electricity through hydro source. “The PTI government is evolving a comprehensive strategy to utilize this potential,” he added. The different projects the chief minister inaugurated include the construction of 150-km-long dual carriageway from Pakpattan to Vehari and construction of link roads to connect Baba Farid Bridge with Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar districts, completed over River Satluj with Rs22 billion. On arrival, the chief minister was accorded a warm welcome by PTI ministers and district office-bearers.

He asserted that the PTI government has given priority to solar energy, hydropower and windmills projects to produce cheap and environment-friendly electricity. “This will also help to reduce the import bill,” he added. Usman Buzdar said that one of the largest integrated irrigation networks is available in Punjab and expressed his satisfaction that 2.82MW electricity is being generated through the power project having annual production capacity of 21.67-gigawatt electricity units. “Earning of Rs180 million is also expected from this project which will generate employment opportunities for locals as well,” he pointed out.

The Punjab CM informed that around ten megawatt electricity would also be generated from Head Marala Hydropower and Dek Outfall projects. Both the projects will be completed soon, he claimed.

He said that 20pc of the total energy production would be generated through alternate energy resources within the next few years. Along with it, hundreds of primary schools, BHUs and more than 50 universities will also be totally shifted to solar power, he said. He informed that UET Lahore and The Islamia University Bahawalpur have been successfully transferred to solar energy. Meanwhile, Thal, Cholistan, Koh-e-Suleman and all the backward villages will be provided with electricity through solar energy. He pointed out that electricity-less schools in Punjab are already being transferred to solar energy.

Provincial ministers - Akhtar Malik, Syed Samsam Bukhari, assembly members, PTI leaders and relevant officials were present on the occasion.

USMAND BUZDAR TAKES ROUND OF BAHAWALNAGAR

In BAHAWALNAGAR: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said that funds have been released for the provision of potable water projects while committees have constituted in this regard. The chief minister disclosed this during a surprise visit to Bahawalnagar. He said that Rs11 billion have been allocated for Bahawalnagar-Hasilpur dual carriageway, adding that provision of basic amenities including potable water to citizens is the priority of the government.

Later, the CM visited Bahawalnagar DHQ Hospital and trauma centre where he went to dengue ward and enquired after health of patients. He vowed that provision of better health facilities to citizens is the foremost priority of the government. While visiting the DC office, he planted a sapling to kick off the plantation drive in the district. The district administration officers and local Parliamentarians were also present on the occasion. He also distributed assistance cheques under the head of zakat to the deserving people.

CM PAYS SURPRISE VISIT

TO MINCHANABAD

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday had a scheduled visit to Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar but he also paid a surprise visit to tehsil Minchinabad.

According to officials, on his way back to Lahore from Bahawalnagar, the chief minister directed the pilot to land the helicopter in Minchinabad.

It is worth mentioning that it is the first-ever visit of any chief minister to the backward tehsil Minchinabad. The chief minister went to the police station of Minchinabad and inquired about problems of the accused lodged in lockup. He issued instructions on the spot for their solution. The Punjab CM also inspected the cleanliness condition in the city and expressed displeasure over the heap of garbage. The chief minister ordered suspension of chief officer Minchinabad over negligence to ensure cleanliness. The CM’s visit took the tehsil administration by surprise and the officers were seen running to their respective offices after hearing about the chief minister’s surprise visit.