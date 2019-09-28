Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Commission led by Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari met Monitoring Judge/District and Session Judge Humayun Imtiaz. Justice Humayun has already been nominated as focal person by the LHC CJ to monitor pending cases of expats. He will also maintain liaison with OPC and LHC for matters concerning judiciary. Moreover, a list of 1500 pending cases has been handed over to the Monitoring Judge. Courts have been directed to resolve the cases within 3 months in the light of the LHC CJ directive.