ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday condoled the death of Jacques Chirac, former President of the French Republic.

A foreign ministry statement said: “The government and people of Pakistan are saddened to learn about the demise of Jacques Chirac, former President of the French Republic, who was a sagacious leader and a great statesman.”

The former President, it said, “played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and France. His services for the French nation, European Union and for the international community will be remembered for long.”