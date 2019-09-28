Share:

Pakistan congratulated on Saturday the people and government of Afghanistan on successful holding of the 4th Presidential elections.

The people of Afghanistan particularly deserve appreciation for their clear decision to continue with the democratic course despite serious hurdles and challenges, Foreign Office in a statement said.

“We sincerely hope that the new government elected through a free, fair and transparent voting process will enjoy the full mandate to take the stalled peace process forward,” it said.

This is important for ending the 18 year old conflict through an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned negotiated political settlement. Pakistan will continue to facilitate the new Afghan government towards this end, the statement added.

“Pakistan wants to see a strong, independent, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan as key to regional peace and stability. Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoy a broad and deep relationship and both countries need to work in close coordination for mutual benefits of their two peoples,” it concluded.