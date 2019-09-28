Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani on Friday appealed to the citizens of Karachi to keep themselves and their children away from electricity poles during rain to avoid any untoward incident.

He had asked the citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid coming out of their homes without necessary work, said a statement here. The Commissioner had urged the people to keep themselves away from the electricity wires and poles. People with their families should avoid riding bikes to keep safe themselves and their families in rains, he added.