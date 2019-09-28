Share:

LAHORE-When it comes to spotting the top bridal trends, there’s no better place to look than the Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) Fashion Week.

Always at the forefront of innovative fashion and modern style, the couturiers know what it takes to design and create an incredible ensembles for the brides to be.

PFDC comes and alters the fashion game every year. From emerging designers to well-established doyens, each one puts forth their thoughts and muses on the sacred platform. The extravagant PLBW kicked-off the other day and designers rolled out their finest collections for the fashion freaks. This year at #PLBW19, PFDC showcased a mix of established, young, and contemporary designers within an enlarged scope of the bridal platform, following two distinct sets of show segments: Early Evening and Evening shows. Whether your tastes lie with sharp and sophisticated designs or glamorous and jaw-dropping bridals, these couturiers have come up with unique designs to inspire you.

Here are the glimpses of Day1 PLBW19:

Nida Azwer

Nida Azwer’s ensembles are the embodiment of today’s woman, who desires to be all she can be. Inspired from the rich Mughal heritage of art and textiles, Nida revived the age-old techniques of cuts and fine embroideries made in zardozi, marori, wasli, gota, kamdani, mirror work and fine silk threads and velvet work. The gold on black gota Lehenga was perfect for the bride who likes to keep it simple yet chic. All of her ensembles had a complete and comprehensive bridal look leaving out no details. Bursting with glamour and prestige, her collection wowed all.

Saira Shakira

The immensely charming collection of Saira Shakira made everyone surprise. The finale for Day-1 of PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week was presented by the designer duo of Saira Shakira who showcased their bridal couture collection titled ‘Kali – A Bloom’. The collection featured couture pieces with intricate work of crystals, pearls, gota and delicate sequin art in hues of pastels with a contrast of bright colours to lift the palette. Overall the collection was classy and had a cohesive appeal.

Hussain Rehar

Hussain Rehar’s stunning collection was boasting beautiful combinations and intricate embroidery. He followed classic cuts with new variations in his collection titled “The Fifth Dimension - The memory of the future.” The colour palette was inspired from the cosmos far in the depths of the universe which symbolized the freedom one has in today’s fast growing and adaptive era. Actor Iffat Omar walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designer.

Zubia Zainab

No one can stop himself from raving the bridal collection of Zubia Zainab which was rich in colours and elegant in style. Her collection titled “Dare to Dream” paid an ode to empowered brides who are determined to fulfill any path they choose in life even after marriage. Her colour combinations and cuts all seemed to be very well-crafted and well-designed.

Rising Talent Showcase

Inspired by the grandeur of the French Queen Marie Antoinette, Abbas Jamil collection titled “The Dauphin of Versaille” was an extravagant affair of ruffles and ball gowns made in luxurious fabrics.