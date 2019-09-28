Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to provide all necessary assistance to the victims of September 24th earthquake and utilise all possible resources in this regard.

He gave this direction to Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, who briefed the Prime Minister through telephonic contact in New York and apprised him of the latest situation in the wake of Mirpur earthquake its aftershocks, a Press release issued here on Friday said.

The Prime Minister, while expressing grief over the loss of precious human lives, damages to the properties and suffering of the affected people, also directed that financial assistance be provided on urgent basis, particularly to the families of those who have lost lives due to the earthquake. He was also apprised of the details of loss of lives, injuries and damages to properties in the affected areas of districts Mirpur, Bhimber (AJK) and Jhelum in Punjab.

The Prime Minister further directed that the assessment of the losses may be completed at the earliest possible to provide assistance to the people, restore and reconstruct communication links and services in the areas.

He expressed his desire to visit the areas, to observe the losses and meet the affected people on the first available opportunity on his return to the country.

In pursuance of the directions of Prime Minister, a financial assistance amounting to 500,000 has been decided to be disbursed among the families of the deceased while financial assistance to the injured and loss of property would be announced in due course of time.

The Chairman NDMA has also decided to commemorate National Resilience Day (October 8th) in the affected areas to mark solidarity with the people affected by the earthquake-2019.