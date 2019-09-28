Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has told the force to ensure rescue and relief work in their respective jurisdictions after heavy rains across the province in general and Karachi in particular. He directed the force to ensure proper traffic management, especially on low lying roads, according to a statement.

The Sindh police chief said that all station house officers (SHOs) should remain in field along with their official vehicles to rescue citizens affected due to rains. He directed the police to contact various utilities to keep people, especially children, safe from rain-related incidents.