Facebook tests hiding likes from Australian users

SYDNEY - Facebook will follow Instagram by hiding the number of likes on users’ posts during a trial in Australia. From Friday, some Australian users will no longer be able to see the number of likes - or reactions - on another person’s Facebook post. The controversial change has been trialled by sister platform Instagram in several countries since July. Facebook said removing likes from view was an attempt to reduce social pressure among users. People will still be able to see the number of likes on their own posts, the company said. “[It is about] taking that number out of the equation, so that people can focus on the quality of their interactions and the quality of the content rather than on the number of likes or reactions,” spokeswoman Mia Garlick told the Australian Associated Press.

58pc of Europe’s native trees face extinction threat

GENEVA - An international conservation group is warning that more than half of the European tree species that exist nowhere else in the world are threatened with extinction. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature said in a new report Friday that 58% of the continent’s 454 native trees are threatened and 15% are “critically endangered” - one step away from extinction. More than 150 experts contributed to the report, which the conservancy called the first comprehensive assessment of the extinction risk of trees in Europe. The findings in the “European Red List of Trees” come amid heightened concern about environmental issues and extinction risks in Europe and beyond. A U.N. report on biodiversity released in May warned that extinction looms for over 1 million species of plants and animals.

More than 100 dolphins die on island beach off West Africa

LISBON - Authorities in the Cape Verde islands off West Africa are waiting for experts from Spain to help determine why more than 100 dolphins died on a local beach. Local media report that around 200 melon-headed dolphins were found on a beach on Boa Vista island on Tuesday. Officials, residents and tourists managed to drag some of them back out to sea, but many returned. Bulldozers buried 136 dead dolphins. BIOS Cape Verde, a volunteer environmental association in the former Portuguese colony, said on its Facebook page Friday it took samples from 50 dolphins and four others were placed in deep freeze by the local council.