ISLAMABAD-Scores of students of Bahria University Islamabad Campus (BUIC) on Friday staged a protest demanding justice for a female student who lost her life after falling from fourth floor of an under construction building of the university.

Haleema Amin, 23, was student at BUIC of fell from the fourth floor of the university building which was under construction. The student was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) but she could not survive due to fatal spinal and head injuries on Thursday.

Mishandling of the situation by the university administration led to severe reaction amongst students and public on social media which criticised the campus administration for its negligence.

Earlier, the university administration conveyed police that the student fell while taking selfie which students denied. According to students, the fourth floor building was unfit for the classes and there was no fencing from where the student fell.

As per the family of the victim, Amin was student of accounting and finance and she fell when she along with her friends went to balcony and mistakenly stepped on the paper which covered an opening and fell from multiple stories

Students of the management sciences department decided to assemble at campus and convey their concerns to university administration.

Video footages made inside the university campus showed that students gathered at administration block and demanded stern action fixing the responsibility on officials.

Students carrying posters of the students also asked for the resignation of the rector as the administration tried to hide the facts and allegedly declared it student’s mistake.

On the pressure of the students protesting at campus, BUIC Rector Vice Admiral (retd) Muhammad Shafiq addressed and announced his verbal resignation.

He said that as head of the institution he takes responsibility of the incident and presents himself for any punishment, on which students from the crowd enchanted ‘resign.’

Responding to the call, the rector said “today I resign in front of you.”

However, hundreds of protesting students unsatisfied with university administration measures taken and announcement of rector’s resignation took their protest to Margalla Road.

Students carrying posters of their fallen fellow and placards held a walk and chanted slogans against the university administration.

“We want justice,” they said furiously, blocking the Shaheen Chowk.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in her tweet said “At the very least this is a case of criminal negligence – Bahria University must be held responsible. It should come under federal jurisdiction so HEC and Ministry of Education so that criminal negligence proceedings can be instituted according to law,” she said.

Educationist Tahir Malik said that university administration should lodge FIR against director administration on this criminal negligence.

Bahria University in its statement issued shared grief on the demise of its student. It said that the management, faculty and students of Bahria University and their families are deeply saddened by the tragic accident and loss of our dearest student Haleema Amin.

It said that all rumours and negative thoughts being shared in media are baseless. The management would like to assure that a high level inquiry shall be shared soon with all concerned. It also said the student was evacuated immediately to hospital right after the accident in the university’s ambulance along with qualified medical staff.