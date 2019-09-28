Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly sitting on Friday lasted for hardly a minute as Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani adjourned the session without taking any agenda owing to a lack of quorum.

The sitting was scheduled to start at 3pm but not many members were present in the house when the Speaker began it at around 3:25 pm.

“I reached the Assembly from prison despite the fact that it had been raining but the members could not make it to the house,” Durrani said while adjourning the session till Monday at 2 pm.