LAHORE - The Jamaat-i-Islami is organizing a special session in memory of JI founder and leading scholar Syed Abul Ala Maududi (RA) at Mansoora on Saturday. Senior journalists Altaf Hassan Qureshi, Mujeebur Rahman Shami, Syed Umar Farooq Maududi (son of Syed Maududi), JI leaders Hafiz Idrees and Hafiz Sajid Anwar will address.