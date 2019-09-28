Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) held its sixth meeting under the chair of MNA Agha Hassan Baloch on Friday. The committee urged for restructuring of the Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) in order to enhance its capacity. The committee also emphasised on observing strict merit in selection of students for summer camp by the IBCC. The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of the fifth meeting held on August 23 and acknowledged the efforts for holding the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at Bugti Stadium, Quetta. The committee also appreciated the proposed visit of IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza for inaugurating various sports related projects in Quetta in the coming week. The committee also decided to hold next meeting in Lahore to discuss the performance of the Pakistan Cricket Board. MNAs Mehboob Shah, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Robina Jamil, Munawara Baloch, Ch Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Shahida Rehmani, Nasiba Channa and senior officials from the ministry were present during the meeting.