Share:

KASUR-Police on Friday recovered three boys who had run away from their homes and handed them over to their parents.

Addressing a press conference here in Kanganpur, Kasur SP (Investigations) Quddus Baig revealed that Usama Saleem and Adnan Jamil, students of 9th Class, did not reach school on September 23. Following their absence, their parents lodged abduction case at Kanganpur police station. The police immediately constituted a high level team, consisting of senior police officials to trace and recovery the boys. The police, through cellphone calls data, successfully traced the location of the boys in Aitchison Society on Raiwind Lahore. The police recovered the boys from the Aitchison Society and brought back,

The SP informed that the boys had fled their home over routine admonishment by their parents. They had also took away Rs200,000 from home and reached Lahore’s Aitchison Society to spend a night.

The police officers urged the parents to take care of their children and do not panic over rumours.

On the other hand, abduction and sexual molestation of children is going unchecked in Kasur. According to police sources, in the area of Peruwala, a fiendish young man abducted a seven-year-old child and abused him sexually. Police have arrested the accused Manzoor and registered a case against him. In another incident, a young girl was abducted from her home. According to police, the girl identified as: Aman Bibi was alone at home when accused Nadeem and his accomplices abducted her. The police has launched investigation to locate the victim.