GENEVA - The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Friday to set up an international fact-finding mission to document violations in Venezuela, including torture and thousands of summary executions. Venezuela’s ambassador Jorge Valero rejected the “hostile resolution” - brought by countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru which are hosting millions of its refugees - as being part of a campaign led by the United States. “This small group follows to a tee instruments handed to them by the American empire, these are shameful subjects of administration of President Trump,” Valero told the talks. The Geneva forum adopted the text from the Lima Group by a vote of 19 in favour and seven against with 21 abstentions on the last day of a three-week session. The 12-nation Lima Group and most Western nations have recognised Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation’s legitimate interim president. “We believe serious and credible steps for accountability are needed.