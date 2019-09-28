Share:

The PTI government has made an unexpected decision for the Universities which is completely unfair. The government in KP has issued a strong notice on the Universities not to select new appointees without the permission of government even if selection boards had been conducted for them. How can it be possible not to select appointees for the new starting semesters and new departments? If the government does the same then we may not find our youth graduate. It is my humbly request to Prime Minister Imran Khan and higher concern authorities to do something for the youth education and future.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Kech.