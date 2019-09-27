Share:

ISLAMABAD-Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted a gang of vehicle-lifters and recovered five vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The police busted the two-member gang after hectic efforts, according to the officials. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

A special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali which apprehended two car lifters associated with an inter-provincial gang.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Abrhaim son of Syed Aaman, a resident of Qamer Abad District Peshawar and Main Yasir son of Muanwar Shah, a resident of district Peshawar.

The police team also recovered five stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from them while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices, according to the police. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to having taken away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab. DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance of police and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car-lifting incidents.