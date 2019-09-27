Share:

ISLAMABAD-Water shortage has hit again the newly developed residential sector G-13 amid unfulfilled commitments by sector manager, the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF), to ensure smooth water supply to the residents.

The FGEHF has been providing water in few streets including street number 129 in G-13/4 with its tanker fleet during the peak months of the outgoing summer on the pretext that due to lower water level in its tube wells, it was impossible to ensure smooth water supply to the residents of four streets in the same area.

Officials concerned have been arguing with the residents that underground water level in the tube wells would raise after the rains. But to no avail and the number of daily complaints from the residents has increased to average 80 to 140 complaints daily.

The FGEHF has been following dilly dally tactics with the local residents saying that the situation would soon get better after the rains and supply through water connections would resume but there are no signs of any improvement in the water supply situation. “There has been not a single drop of water coming to my house ever since I have shifted to new sector last year. And now officials say water supply is not possible in the area because of the lower pressure,” a resident lamented.

The high ups of the FGEHF have been arguing that they were working on different options including digging of new tube wells, a water supply from Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and supply from Khanpur Dam.

But so far there are no signs of any development on the water supply schemes to ensure smooth supply to the residents of G-13 especially those four streets in G-13/4 where residents are living at the mercy of FGEHF tankers.

The FGEHF has failed to fulfil its promises made to Asad Umar, powerful PTI MNA from the area. Despite his repeated warnings to the FGEHF, there has been no improvement in the water supply especially the four streets located in the sub sector G-13/4.

The FGEHF is providing a tractor tanker a week on subsidised rate which is not sufficient to meet the needs of the residents. Otherwise they have to buy tankers of water from tanker mafia at huge prices from Rs1,500 to Rs2,500.

The sector residents say they are facing problems of schools, distorted roads, street lights, unavailability of parks, unavailability of cleanliness facilities and zero dispensaries, and now this water scarcity problem is an added peril.

According to a survey report, on average Islamabad needs 70 million gallons per day (MGD) while a water shortage of 17 MGD is observed most of the time around the year. The lag between supply and demand is filled mostly by the government and private water tankers. Also out of around 200 tube wells located in different sectors of capital around one-third remain dysfunctional and await necessary repairs.