United Nations - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the UN General Assembly yesterday, stressed that the international community needs to unite against terror and work on consensus on fighting terrorism, which, he said, is among the biggest challenges not for any single country but for the entire world.

“We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country but for all countries and for humanity. For the sake of humanity, the world has to unite against terror,” Modi said.

Modi said there needed to be more anger globally about what terrorism was doing to humanity. “We belong to a country that has given the world Buddh (Buddha’s message of peace), not ‘Yuddh’ (war). When we raise our voice against terror, it is with seriousness and anger,” he said in a 20-minute speech in Hindi, in which he also spoke about India’s fight against global warming and its development initiatives.

“The lack of unanimity amongst us on the issue of terrorism dents those very principles that are the basis for the creation of the UN,” Modi remarked.

“Swami Vivekananada had given the message of harmony and peace to the Parliament of Religions, and not dissension. The world’s biggest democracy still has the same message for the world - harmony and peace,” he said.