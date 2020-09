Share:

MIRPURKHAS - At least 15 passengers, including women, were injured when a coaster fell into a roadside deep ditch near West Jamrao Canal bridge in the limits of Old Mirpur police station on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road on Sunday. Reports say that driver of Mirpurkhas-bound coaster, lost control over the steering due to which the vehicle fell into roadside ditch, resulting in injuries to 15 passengers.